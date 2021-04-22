Nepsis Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,815. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

