Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.31 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $470.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.22 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,190. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

