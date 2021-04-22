Komodo Price Down 27.3% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00004815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $323.00 million and $15.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00449366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00158463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00208595 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,456,567 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

