$39.55 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $39.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.61 million and the highest is $41.30 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $40.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $158.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 16.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.04. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

