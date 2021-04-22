Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 82 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $383.16. 16,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,689. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.17.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

