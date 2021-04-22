Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 260,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.