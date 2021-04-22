Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

ORCL traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 521,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

