Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

GIS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 21,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.