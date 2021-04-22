Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of STXB stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

