Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Down 5%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76. 2,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

