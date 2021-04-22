Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

