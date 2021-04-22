Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

