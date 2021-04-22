Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.64. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

