$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.64. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

