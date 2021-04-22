Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

