QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report $2.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.25 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $20.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,027. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

