Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.69. 119,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.36 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

