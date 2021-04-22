Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,227.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.45. 29,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $161.25 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

