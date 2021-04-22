Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 371900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.57.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.