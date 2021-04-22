Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XM stock traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

