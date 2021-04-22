Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 452,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

