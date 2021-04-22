Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

