Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $216,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $748,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $508,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

