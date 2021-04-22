Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. 391,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

