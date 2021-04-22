Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Head to Head Survey

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.28 $15.13 million ($0.05) -182.60 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.06%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.