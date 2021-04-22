iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.96. 9,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.