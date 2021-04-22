Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.04. 67,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

