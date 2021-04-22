Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $129.89 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $129.89 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.