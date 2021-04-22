Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 13,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,407. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of -92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

