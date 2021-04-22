Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 12606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

