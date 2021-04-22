D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

DHI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

