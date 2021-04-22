$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.94. 15,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

