Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$500.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$500.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$484.08.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP traded up C$12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$456.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$443.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.