Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$500.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$500.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$484.08.
TSE:CP traded up C$12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$456.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$443.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
