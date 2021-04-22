Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.50.

Shares of EQB traded up C$2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$130.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.33. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.48 and a 52-week high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

