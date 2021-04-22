Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$64.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cfra from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.78.

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, reaching C$57.62. 253,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.43. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

