TD Securities Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$56.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$43.78. 1,047,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

