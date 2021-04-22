Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ CME remained flat at $$206.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 25,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,497. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

