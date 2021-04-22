Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.14 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 13,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,288. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

