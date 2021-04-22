Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $235.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day moving average is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

