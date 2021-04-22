Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 5.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $291.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

