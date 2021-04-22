Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
