Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

