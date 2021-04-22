The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,956.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 94,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

