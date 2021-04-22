Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.09.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.