Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Increased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $324.76. 2,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.