Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $208.33 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

