Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. 130,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,342.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

