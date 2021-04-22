Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

Shares of USAP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.