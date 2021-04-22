Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Shares of SAL stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

