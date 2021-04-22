Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

LVS stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 495,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

