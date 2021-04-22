iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 8,675.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Shares of BATS:IGE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 197,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

